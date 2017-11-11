Zambia Squares Off with Cameroon in Final World Cup Match

The Zambia National Team closes its race to the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a clash with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda has named a full strength squad to keep the resurgent spirit in the Chipolopolo squad going.

Part of the cast on display for the Group B match includes the exciting Under-20 Africa Cup winning side quintet of Patson Daka, Enock Mwepu, Fashion Sakala, Edward Chilufya, Emmanuel Banda, Moses Nyondo and Boston Muchindu.

Nyirenda has blended youth with experience with skipper Kennedy Mweene and Stoppilla Sunzu among the experienced players while Brian Mwila and Justin Shonga have provided a spark in the Zambian attack in a new look Chipolopolo set up.

Reigning African champions Cameroon have carried a full strength squad led by skipper Benjamin Moukandjo.

Kickoff for the match is at 15:00 hours with a second place finish in Group B at stake.

Nigeria tops Group B on 14 points while Zambia lies second on seven with Cameroon a point behind while Algeria ended their race on two points.

Algeria and Nigeria drew 1-all on Friday to bring the curtain down on their campaign.

Tickets are on sale in Shoprite outlets via Computicket.

(SOURCE: FAZ MEDIA)