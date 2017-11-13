Archbishop Mpundu Retains Catholic Bishops’ Top Position

The Zambia Catholic Bishops in Zambia have re-elected Archbishop Telesphore George Mpundu as President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Archbishop Mpundu was re-elected during the ZCCB Plenary Meeting held from 6th to 11th November 2017 at Kapingila ZCCB House in Lusaka.

Rt Rev. George Lungu of Chipata Diocese is the new ZCCB Vice President taking over from Bishop Alick Banda of Ndola Diocese.

Other Bishops elected to the ZCCB Executive Board are: Most Rev. Ignatius Chama of Kasama Archdiocese, Rt Rev. Alick Banda of Ndola Diocese, Rt Rev. Evans Chinyama Chinyemba, OMI, of Mongu Diocese, while Rt Rev. Charles Kasonde of Solwezi Diocese is the alternative member.

The ZCCB Conference consists of 11 Diocesan Bishops and one Auxiliary Bishop who are in charge of all catholic dioceses in Zambia.

On behalf of the ZCCB Secretary General, the clergy and religious as well as all the Catholic lay faithful, I wish to congratulate the new ZCCB leadership and wish them God’s abundant wisdom as they direct the affairs of the Church in Zambia.

Signed

Rev. Fr. Winfield Kunda

ZCCB Communications Director