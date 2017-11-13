Copperbelt PF Official Urges Members To Remain Focused

A Patriotic Front official in Kitwe district is disappointed that the provincial executive is giving so much attention to the newly launched National Democratic Congress party as opposed to addressing real issues.

He said it was disappointing the entire provincial executive went to disturb the National Democratic Congress party in Mufulira when it was well known that they had been given a permit.

He added that the party needed to check itself and begin to discuss real issues affecting the people than resort to fighting the National Democratic Congress party.

“It is embarrassing to say the least, how do we have the Provincial Chairman alongside the provincial minister going to disrupt an NDC meeting? How do you explain that? I don’t get it, it shows you we have no programs for our people,” he complained.

The official said there was no need to start following the NDC when the Patriotic Front needed to put its house in order.

“We have now given them publicity because of our reasoning, look at what is being reported in the media. Does that tell you we did a good job? No we need to get serious and divert our attention to other important issues,” he advised but would only speak on condition of anonymity for fear of victimization.

Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo, Copperbelt PF Chairman Stephen Kainga and his secretary among other officials disrupted the NDC meeting in Mufulira which led to the arrest of seven PF cadres.