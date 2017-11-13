FODEP Demands Tight Electoral Reforms

Forum for Democratic Process (FODEP) Executive Director Chimfwembe Mweenge has called on government to open up discussions regarding tightening up the electoral laws.

Chimfwembe says it is high time government through the electoral commission of Zambia to focus on electoral reforms for ensuring holding of future general elections to curb poll rigging.

He says that credible people from different walks of life should also be given chance to become part of the process to avoid complaints.

Chimfwembe says it is important that as a country started to unpack how the laws are serving this country.

He has told q-news that his organization wants to see the process expedited.