Hichilema Draws Multitudes To UPND Card Renewal In Mandevu

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema was delighted to see an overwhelming response to the party’s card renewal exercise in Lusaka’s Mandevu area on Sunday.

Hichilema has found it practically impossible to hold political meetings, but is delighted to have attracted huge numbers in the country’s biggest voting constituency.

In the company of his wife and other high ranking UPND leaders, Hichilema entertained party enthusiasts with messages of hoping promising the exercise will be extended to other parts of the country.

“Thank you Mandevu for turning out in thousands during our party card renewal yesterday.

“This is a clarion call for us all to get united behind UPND.

“Please tell your neighbours, friends, workmates, church members, and all those in your circles that we mean business and care for everyone.

“On 26th November, 2017, we are on the Copperbelt for card renewal. Let’s safeguard our future. Be a member of UPND now,” he writes.

Hichilema said the card renewal exercise will revive interest in the party.

“We would like to encourage all our Party structures from National to Ward level, to go flat out and mobilise people to join our party.

“UPND is the only hope to redeem our people from the mismanagement of our country’s affairs. We have a plan and it shall be executed,” he said.

Hichilema is hoping to contest for the presidency in Zambia on sixth attempt in 2021.