UPND MP Wants Pres. Lungu Impeached

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Sinazongwe Member Of Parliament says he is ready to support plans to impeach President Edgar Lungu for alleged breach of the constitution.

Some opposition political parties in Zambia are pushing for the impeachment of President Edgar Lungu following his threatening remarks to judges that they will be chaos in the country if they rule against him in his third term bid.

Patriots for economic progress (pep) Leader Sean Tembo say his party which has no representation in parliament is seeking for the support of the UPND, the leading opposition party in the country.

Sialubalo says once the motion is passed in parliament, he will not hesitate to support the motion.

Meanwhile, the Sinazongwe lawmaker says he will not be attending government functions looking at what happened to his fellow UPND Luampa Member of Parliament Makozo Chikote who was forced to abandon the official commissioning of the rural electrification authority Luampa substation by a group of PF cadres in Luampa district of western province.

He says government is talking of working with the opposition MPs in taking development to their areas but what happened in Luampa has put them off.

Source: QFM