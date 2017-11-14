Govt Denies Threatening DStv Over Advert Featuring HH’s Wife

Government has moved to dispel rumours that they had anything to do with a directive by DStv to halt the airing of talk show program Talk with Kwangu for featuring an advert with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s wife Mutinta.

Mutinta was featured in one of the adverts giving a vivid account of her husband’s arrest on a charge of treason.

DStv issued an internal memorandum taking off the adverts for allegedly compromising their position with government.

However, information minister Kampamba Mulenga said that the allegation was false and should not be taken seriously.

Mulenga said that government could not sink so low as to meddle in DStv’s programing.

The program that is on DStv’s Zambezi Magic channel did not air on Monday as scheduled.

So far all the adverts hyping up the program have been pulled off air.

According to an internal memorandum, “Dear colleagues, kindly stop running all the radio adverts and marketing material associated with ‘Talk with Kwangu’ with immediate effect on all our radio shows,” stated a Multi Choice representative.

“We will appreciate your quickest action towards this request. Thank you for your continued support.”