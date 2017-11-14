Letter: Hichilema Is Really Gifted With Wisdom

RYAN CHIKWETE JR

Ba report please post this

Question: Mr Hakainde Hichilema sir, the PF Secretary General Davies Mwila is on record saying “HH takatekepo” (HH will never rule) recently…any comment mr president??

HH: Before anyone can tell me that especially PF supporters, let them ask those chaps like Bowman Lusambo, Dora Siliya and other once die hard MMD cadres what they are doing in government today?? Was it not the same people who were saying, “Sata takatekepo”?..is it not the same PF they used to insult that they are benefiting from today? Davies Mwila is not God, it is the money that they have obtained through corruption that is making them talk like that, those PF boys and girls cannot survive on their own without taxpayers money.

Those mansions they have dubiously built in Dubai will be taken away from them once

they are out of power. In economics we say, “Properties or money obtained by dishonest means slowly gravitates to the true owners” and the true owners are hard workers. So make no mistake about it, UPND is forming government soon. People like Davies Mwila should not challenge God.