PF Youth Allegedly Abusing Position To Terrorise Residents

PF Kamwala Vice Youth Chairman Richard Soko is allegedly terrorizing residents of Kamwala in Lusaka using the ruling party banner.

Soko has for months been accused of allegedly harassing residents of Kamwala in the name of the party.

The latest incident happened when the official who is a mortuary attendant attacked a widow, her daughter and a son in law.

Soko allegedly hurled insults at the couple last Friday.

“Coming from his usually drinking sprees, Richard approached the car parked at the widow’s house in Kamwala and threatened to stub all three to death.

“He said he was untouchable because he is a PF party cadre. The man was calling these people prostitutes,” the source said.

According to the information obtained, Soko has since been reported to Kamwala Police but snubbed a call out for Monday.

“He is also threatening people at Kamwala clinic where works as a mortuary attendant. He is openly boasting that no one can touch him because he is a PF official,” the source added.

Soko is said to be unsettling many of his colleagues in the party although there seems to be no one to put the situation under control.