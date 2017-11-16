COSAFA Provisional Team Unveiled

U-20 Men’s Football National Team coach Mumamba Numba has trimmed the number of players in the Cosafa squad to 25 after the first round of assessment.

Forty five boys had been summoned for duty on Sunday with the technical bench assessing the team for possible inclusion in the 2017 Cosafa championship that commences on December 6 in Kitwe.

According to a provisional list released by team manager Mwansa Kapyanga to Fazfootball.com a number of the graduated boys from the U-17 Cosafa Castle Cup winning side have made the cut.

Tournament top scorer Martin Njobvu has made the cut alongside the prolific Lameck Banda.

Division One Lusaka Zone top scorer Gamphani Lungu who stars for promoted National Assembly has also made the grade.

Numba and his entire bench were elevated with most of their players from the U-17 to oversee the U-20 campaign after Africa Cup winning coach Beston Chambeshi and bench were moved a notch higher to U-23.

African champions Zambia will be in Group A alongside Swaziland, East African guest nation Uganda and Malawi, with just the top team assured of a place in the semi-finals.

The Young Chipolopolo will meet the Ugandans in their tournament opener at the Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on December 6.

FULL PROVISIONAL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Prince Bwalya (Green Buffaloes), Bradley Mweene (Lusaka Youth Academy), Benson Mwale (Zanaco)

(DEFENDERS)

Andrew Phiri (Kafue Celtic), Victor Kasokola (Konkola Blades), Justin Mwanza (Young Nkana), Kinglsey Hakwiya (Dream Factory Academy) Jonathan Kapelembe (Romeki), Hillary Mwinga (Red Arrows)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Clinton Lubula (Kabwata Dynamos), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Muma Mumba (Zamcoal Diggers), Niza Simutenda (Mpande Youth Academy), Chanda Mukuka (Gomes), John Mulalangabo (Kasama United Youth Academy), Ngosa Sunzu (Napsa Stars), Benson Kolala (Nchanga Rangers), Harry Milanzi (Young Green Buffaloes), Godfrey Chanda (Green Buffaloes)

(STRIKERS)

Martin Njobvu (Nchanga Rangers), Lameck Banda (Nkwazi), Francesco Mwepu (Chambishi), Gamphani Lungu (National Assembly), Christopher Phiri (Kafue Celtic), Paul Mwachisemu (Kafue Celtic)

