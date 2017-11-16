Mugabe’s Top Cabinet Ministers Arrested; Ex-Veep Mnanagwa Prepares To Take Over

Several figures in Zimbabwe’s fallen government of Robert Mugabe have been arrested following a military operation that deposed the world’s oldest leader.

Finance minister Ignatius Chombo whose house was raided by soldiers after they ripped the entrance is among those nabbed and are being held at a military base.

Officials in Zimbabwe have also announced that A Deputy Director Central Intelligence Organisation Albert Ngulube and outspoken President of ZanuPF National Youth League.

Chipanga, who issued a statement on Tuesday attacking Zimbabwe Defense Force commander General Constantino Chiwega, has since tendered an unreserved apology to the army.

“I can now confirm that Cabinet Ministers Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere have been picked up from President Mugabe’s “Blue Roof residence to KGV1 Military Barracks,” Zimbabwe media practitioner Zimbabwe Trevor Ncube tweeted.

There are indication that Mnanagwa, sacked by Mugabe last week, is expected to take over the country in an interim capacity.

Meamwhile the Herald Zimbabwe reports that Chipanga made a public apology after it was evidently clear Mugabe was gone

Chipanga said he was a young man, still learning and had learnt a lot from the incident. “Public apology to Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga, Commander Zimbabwe National Army General Phillip Valerio Sibanda and the Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshal Perrance Shiri and the generality of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and the entire nation of Zimbabwe.

I would like to apologise for the statement I made yesterday (Tuesday) together with my executive at the ZANU-PF Headquarters. I as leader of the revolutionary party’s Youth League, I have reflected and personally admitted that I erred.

‘‘I was ill-advised to read a statement which I and the Youth League had not originated neither authored. The document which I read I was handed it over by one Rodney Dangarembizi in the morning at around 8.30am which was denigrating your high office and your person,” he said.

Chipanga implored Gen Chiwenga to accept his apology. “Therefore, I kindly request General Chiwenga to please Sir accept my apologies on behalf of the Youth League and myself. We are still young people. We are still growing up and learning from our mistakes. From this big mistake, we have learnt a lot,” he said.

Chipanga said he was not forced or persuaded by anyone to apologise to the army hierarchy and had done so upon reflection.

“I will also like to emphasise that this statement which I have given I have not been persuaded neither coerced or forced to do as such. I emphasise that I have reflected on my own as a young person, as the leader of the Youth League hence I have come to this juncture of offering myself to the State media to give this public apology. We shall also make frantic efforts to approach the commanders of our Defence Forces in person so that we convey this apology. I thank you.”

On Tuesday Chipanga slammed Gen Chiwenga and the ZDF saying, “All those in security sector fatigues who wish to engage in politics are free to throw their hats in the ring and not hide behind the barrel of the gun’’ as he accused the ZDF of looting diamonds among other alleged infractions.

Chipanga seems to have made the announcement under duress after he was reportedly arrested earlier the day.