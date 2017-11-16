OPINION: Mugabe’s Disgraceful Fall, a Lesson Africa’s Big Men

Africa has long been dominated by the syndrome of big men in politics. These are men that carried their people through the dark days of colonialism at a great personal risk.

Over time these men have been phasing out sadly in disgraceful fashion. On Tuesday another of the big men in Robert Gabriel Mugabe seemed to have joined the queue.

After 36 years at the helm of Zimbabwean politics the inevitable finally happened with Mugabe confined to his home by the military who have taken over-at least in the interim. Mugabe’s fall though disgraceful provides valuable lessons to modern day politicians.

For a long time had drawn on his liberations credentials and anti-imperialist rhetoric that dazzled most of the third world. He was the go-to guy for anything strong that the third world wanted communicated to the first world.

It was a role he performed with world class proficiency. Even his political adversaries had to give credit to him for his mental clarity and colourful oratory. But one can only draw on oratory for so long and the 36 year period meant that even the fieriest of liberation heroes could stumble.

What with a wife so strewn in controversy that she imagined power was sexually transmitted. Mugabe’s wife in no small measure played a huge part in his disgraceful fall. She began to burn everything around him ostracizing the ageing Mugabe from the liberation family that had sustained him throughout his 36-year reign.

As the old man drifted into senility accelerated by age his sleepy figure became a figure of fun at public events. Mugabe could sleep his time out even in the loudness of a political rally.

Mugabe had learnt over the years that he could survive anything having even bulldozed his way through an election in 2008 that everyone knows he did not win.

Not to bore everyone with the well-known longevity of Mugabe and his political astuteness at least before his fall we hope the Mugabe story provides a warning sign to the remaining band Africa’s big men among them Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Paul Biya, Denis Sassou Nguesso and Paul Kagame. Other emerging little big men like Joseph Kabila should take heed of this example as the people eventually get tired to the point of being willing to replace a fallen former big man with anything.

The list of casualties is long with Zambia’s Dr Kenneth Kaunda having fallen after having long believed in his invincibility. Who can forget the disgraceful manner Colonel Muammar Ghaddafi fell or Hussein Mubarak of Egypt. People’s power can only be taken for granted for so long.