Zambia To Know CHAN Opponent Tomorrow

Zambia is in the second tier of seeded teams for the CHAN tournament in Morocco next year.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed seeding for the 2018 Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be hosted by Morocco.

Zambia has been placed in Pot 2 alongside Cameroon, Guinea and Nigeria. It means Zambia cannot face any of those sides in the Group Stage.

Draws will be conducted on Friday in Rabat.

Below is the full statement from CAF:

At its meeting on Wednesday, 15 November 2017, in Rabat, Morocco, the Organising Committee for the Total African Nations Championship Morocco 2018 approved the procedure for the draw of the final tournament scheduled for Friday, 17 November 2017 at Sofitel Rabat.

The four Pots consisting of the 16 qualified teams were decided on the basis of a ranking established taking into account the performances at the past editions of the final tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.

Pot 1: Morocco (host), Angola, Cote d’Ivoire, Libya

Pot 2: Cameroon, Guinea, Nigeria, Zambia

Pot 3: Congo, Uganda, Rwanda, Sudan

Pot 4: Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Namibia

The Organising Committee also approved the calendar for the final tournament which will run from 13 January to 4 February 2018 in the following cities: Casablanca (Group A),

Marrakech (Group B), Tangier (Group C) and Agadir (Group D).

The opening match and the final will be played at the newly refurbished Mohamed V Complex in Casablanca, which also hosted the second leg final of the Total CAF Champions League 2017.