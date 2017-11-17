ConCourt Orders Ministers To Pay For Earnings After Parley Was Dissolved

The Constitutional Court has ordered ministers who continued earning a salary after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016 to pay back.

This was after the court dismissed the Attorney General’s application in which he asked the court to reopen and review its judgment ordering ministers to repay salaries and allowances because the ministers worked for that money.

In dismissing the application, the court has ruled that that the Attorney General has no right to make such an application by acting like the Ministers’ lawyer.

Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili, Justice minister Given Lubinda, foreign affairs minister Harry Kalaba and Jean Kapata are among the ministers that would pay back their earnings from last year.