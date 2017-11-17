Livingstone’s Fairmont Hotel On Fire Andre Musonda | November 17, 2017 | 3 A popular hotel in Zambia’s tourist capital is on fire. Livingstone’s Fairmount Hotel is on fire as firefighters battle to put off the inferno. Eyewitnesses say the fire has largely affected the club section. | 3 3 Comments Yotam nkhonjela November 17, 2017 Thus extremely bad.. Reply Matole November 17, 2017 What no emoji OK I will just type Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh Reply tha holy November 18, 2017 OmG.😱😱😱 Reply Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply. Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment
