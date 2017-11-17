  1. Home
Headlines

Livingstone’s Fairmont Hotel On Fire

|

A popular hotel in Zambia’s tourist capital is on fire.

Livingstone’s Fairmount Hotel is on fire as firefighters battle to put off the inferno.

Eyewitnesses say the fire has largely affected the club section.

3 Comments

  1. Yotam nkhonjela

    Thus extremely bad..

    Reply

  2. Matole

    What no emoji OK I will just type Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhh

    Reply

  3. tha holy

    OmG.😱😱😱

    Reply

