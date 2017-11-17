Mugabe Makes First Public Appearance

The drama around the ousting of President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe has taken a new twist with the ageing despot making a public appearance at a graduation ceremony.

Mugabe has been under house arrest from Tuesday when army generals took over power claiming to act in public interest.

The 93-year old has reigned over Zimbabwe over 36 years and has been lining up his wife Grace to take over from him.

Things fell apart when he sacked his Vice President Emerson Mmnanagwa in what was seen as a move to pave way for his wife, Grace to take over.

Mugabe has been sighted at a graduation ceremony at the Harare Open University.