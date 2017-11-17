Uncertainty Mars Zimbabwe Crisis: Mugabe Exit Stalls

Following a meeting by beleaguered Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander General Constantino Guveya Chiwenga and others at State House in Harare yesterday, uncertainty continue to cloud the political climate in the southern African nation.

There is no official statement to outcome of the meeting, but speculation is rife a deal was reached for President Mugabe to officially leave office.

The scanty information available from the meeting suggest the parties have not agreed about when President Mugabe should leave.

The meeting was attended by South African envoys comprising Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nq akula and State Security Minister Bongani Bongo.

Others that were part of the meeting are Roman Catholic cleric Father Fidelis Mukonori, Zimbabwe Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi, State Security Minister Kembo Mohadi, Air Vice Marshal Elson Moyo, Permanent Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services George Charamba, among others.

According to Zimbabwean officials, Mugabe is expected to quit and pave way for a transition government.

The long-serving leader has also been seeking assurance of his family’s safety.