Kamanga Claims He Has Unearthed Plot To Oust Him

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and his surrogates are reportedly circulating rumors on social media suggesting some people are plotting a ‘coup’ against the Football House boss.

Kamanga’s surrogates have published their first piece of information suggesting some people, who they are yet to name, were scheming an impeachment motion.

The FAZ president, who is obsessed with former president Kalusha Bwalya’s shadow, believes the scheme was being organised by the 1988 African Footballer of the Year.

However, Kamanga and his surrogates have angled their accusing finger at City of Lusaka as the leader in the alleged drive to oust him from office and retain Kalusha in the driving seat.

Kamanga and his surrogates alleged that City of Lusaka in collaboration with three other clubs, a FAZ employee and other people are working hard to allegedly bring his leadership down.

“A lot of people are very frustrated that Kamanga is not allowing people to chew FAZ money like it was in the past. So they want him out. They will do everything including coming up with impeachment motions and many things,” a quote linked to Kamanga and his surrogates reads.

“While these accusations are on the table, it is not clear whether the clubs plotting to remove Kamanga have thought of people who allowed foreign players to play in Zambia without registration in the first place.”

According to the article, Kamanga blames a calamitous ending to the league this year which has been marred by controversial boardroom decisions to the previous executive led by Kalusha.

“The president just wants to clean the mess that he found. This has been there from 2014. So he doesn’t look worried at all because he is providing leadership and guidance,” another quote linked to Kamanga and his surrogates reads.

The report jokingly heaps blame on other members of the FAZ executive suggesting they were responsible for the hiring of the current general secretary Ponga Liwewe who observers say is overwhelmed with the role and has disappointingly performed below average.

Further jokes revealed in the report is that Kamanga has rushed to FIFA to deal with illegal registration of players, a position, if true, will suggest he is incapable of dealing with issues affecting Zambian football.

“I think the president has written to FIFA to ban all those involved in the illegal registrations. No one shall be spared. These things happened under the watch of the former executive. And there is no way Kamanga should be punished for other people’s crooked ways,” another quote in the report reads.

Kamanga assumed the FAZ presidency in March 2016 after defeating Kalusha in a closely contested election at Kitwe’s Moba Hotel promising a renewed leadership.

The Lusaka businessman run on a promise of accountability, transparency and an effective secretariat operations, among other campaigns pledges.