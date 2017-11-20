Zimbabwe On The Edge

Zimbabwe is on the edge as long standing Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe refused to step down after his anticipated address to the nation disappointingly for most citizens ended with his re-affirming his stay.

Earlier the ruling ZANU-PF had announced that it had fired Mugabe and replaced him with his former deputy Emerson Mnangagwa.

However, Mugabe addressed the nation surrounded by army generals emphasizing that the party congress was due in a few weeks.

Mugabe said that he will preside over the congress that will usher in a new leadership.

The ZANU-PF has announced that it will commence impeachment proceedings as pressure begins to pile given the length of time it has taken for the Zimbabwean crisis to be resolved.

Citizens have remained withdrawn choosing to quietly go about their business.