Zimbabwe On The Edge

Zimbabwe is on the edge as long standing Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe refused to step down after his anticipated address to the nation disappointingly for most citizens ended with his re-affirming his stay.
Earlier the ruling ZANU-PF had announced that it had fired Mugabe and replaced him with his former deputy Emerson Mnangagwa.
However, Mugabe addressed the nation surrounded by army generals emphasizing that the party congress was due in a few weeks.
Mugabe said that he will preside over the congress that will usher in a new leadership.
The ZANU-PF has announced that it will commence impeachment proceedings as pressure begins to pile given the length of time it has taken for the Zimbabwean crisis to be resolved.
Citizens have remained withdrawn choosing to quietly go about their business.
5 Comments
caleb
That’s good
AK
Mr Mugabe Learn A Lesson From Mr Julias Nyelele Who Steped Down On His Own
watsup
Wat a dramatic country Zimbabwe is!
Amina Saidi
Mugabe has to step down, enough is enough. It’s time for fresh government to take over.
Trevor pambwe
Just stepdown and allow pipo continue with their businesses cz som are fearing of getting into zim.who Eva z against the stepdown of mr Mugabe should count hw many yrs of mr Mugabe in office and wt zims wnt.zed z free kk z relaxed peacefully and zed z moving,y cnt Mugabe learn from kk his intake.