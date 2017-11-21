Grade 9 Exams Not Cancelled – Examination Council

The Examination Council of Zambia has dispelled assertions that Grade Nine examinations for the 2017 intake have been cancelled.

CLARIFICATION ON THE ALLEGED CANCELLATION OF THE 2017 GRADE 9 INTERNAL EXAMINATION

Following social media reports purporting that the Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) will cancel the 2017 Grade 9 Examination due to suspected cases of examination irregularities reported, we wish to clarify and state our position on the matter.

To start with, there has been no official statement issued by the Ministry of General Education or the ECZ regarding the nullification of examination at this level. It therefore follows that the speculations on social media are unfounded and false.

We are compelled to think that these speculations are merely meant to alarm members of the public so as to disturb the smooth flow of the examination process.

Our position is that the 2017 Grade 9 Internal Examination and all the other Examinations conducted by the ECZ shall not be cancelled and shall run as per approved Timetables dispatched to schools/examination centres.

We hope this clarification will settle the dust and enable the various stakeholders in the respective schools/examination centres countrywide, adhere to the 2017 examination schedule in order to have yet another successful examination session.

Issued by: The Corporate Affairs Office

Examinations Council of Zambia