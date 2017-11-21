Kambwili To Officially Assume NDC Presidency Next January

Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has hinted that he will take over the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in January after the party is officially launched.

Kambwili says as things stand, he is still a PF member offering political consultancy services to the newly formed which is a DNA replica of self-declared Patriotic Front founders.

Kambwili says a week after the party is officially launched, NDC members will go to the convention to elect the leaders at Kabwe’s Mulungushi Rock of Authority.

The Roan PF member’s intention to become president were laid bare when he announced he no longer wanted to continue as Cabinet minister for anyone.

“I have told him (President Lungu) that I’m no longer interested in being minister, I want to be called Mr President,” Kambwili told a cheering crowd.

“Those saying that I’m seeking reconciliation with him, let him leave the presidency then. I’m tired being moved on bad roads. Now I want to be the driver. Me I have a vision, not these ba pompwe (thieves). My vision is to establish a major agricultural sector that will create jobs for the Zambian people.”

Kambwili has accused the Patriotic Front of allegedly turning the country into a den of thieves.