Mugabe Resigns

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has finally given up his weakened grip on power by resigning from office after 37 years of Independence.

Mugabe has been for over a week been hanging on to power after the army stepped in to stop his scheme aimed at installing his wife as his successor.

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda made the announcement whilst the house was deliberating on impeachment motion.

Mugabe has been in office since the country’s Independence in 1980.

Harare and the rest of the country has erupted into scenes of jubilation.

Mugabe has never known peace since firing his Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa.