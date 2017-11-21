Pres. Lungu Appoints Ministers Mulenga & Dr Chilufya To PF Central Committee

President Edgar Lungu has appointed health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya and his information counterpart to the Patriotic Front central committee.

The two are filling up positions left vacant by either those assigned into diplomatic service or others that have been expelled.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE PF MEDIA

PRESIDENT LUNGU APPOINTS HON KAMPAMBA, HON CHILUFYA TO CENTRAL COMMITTEE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

Lusaka, Zambia, 21st November 2017 – Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila wishes to announce that His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, acting in his capacity as Party President and in line with the powers vested in him by the Party Constitution, has appointed Information and Broadcasting Minister Hon Kampamba Mulenga and Health Minister Hon Chitalu Chilufya to the Party’s Central Committee with immediate effect.

“His Excellency the President has since called upon the duo to ensure they discharge their functions diligently and in the interest of the Party. I also take this opportunity to congratulate the two comrades and assure them of the Secretariat’s supportive role. There is no doubt that the two will add a lot of value to the Party through these appointments”, stated Hon Mwila.

“In the recent past, some Members of the Central Committee have been appointed to respective positions, including Diplomatic postings. The nation is aware that our National Chairperson Hon Dr. Ngosa Simbyakula is our Ambassador in the USA; Hon Alfreda Kansembe is our Ambassador in Brazil, Mrs Oyati is District Commissioner in Luampa, former Northern Province Chairperson Mr. Felix Mfula is Zambia’s High Commissioner to Canada. It goes without saying that two Members of the Central Committee were expelled from the Party, namely Hon Chishimba Kambwili and Hon Mwenya Musenge, respectively. The Party leadership is therefore taking steps to fill the vacancies created by the above developments,” said Hon Mwila.

Issued by:

Sunday Chanda

PF Media Director

Party Headquarters, Lusaka.