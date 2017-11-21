Top Journalist Urges Local Scribes to Sharpen their Noses

Veteran journalist Edem Djokotoe has shown his impatience with Zambian scribes for running along with rumours rather than verifying stories.

The veteran scribe Djokotoe who also doubles as a media trainer took issue with the manner the rumour about former President Dr Kenneth Kaunda being sent to Zimbabwe as a special for President Edgar Lungu to persuade Robert Mugabe to step down. Djokotoe wondered why the mainstream media had not stepped in with facts to halt the rumour.

The former Post Newspapers columnist (Soul to Soul and Mind Over Matter columns) and Evelyn Hone College Journalism lecturer has been critical of the manner the local media handles news business.

Djokotoe is one of a dying breed of scribes that are particular about how news should be reported.

BELOW IS WHAT DJOKOTOE POSTED:

I don’t get it. The minute the fake news that KK was in Zimbabwe started doing the rounds online and in the international press, government should have issued a statement dismissing the story as a hoax.

State TV should have gone to KKs home and filed a report in real time showing the old man very much in Zambia taking it easy and having no time or appetite for shuttle diplomacy. That simple, really.

News is an expensive business–whether it involves leaving the metropole and heading out into the hinterland to see at first hand the devastation caused by army worms, the influx of refugees from Congo DR or a coup in a neighbouring country you once shared an umbilical cord with.

You won’t know the facts until you spend money to get boots on the ground. You can’t reduce reality to a studio discussion programme. That’s not how you give people a sense of what is going on, which is what news should be.

And you can’t spend your whole life monitoring other stations, which is something we can do easily and without your help.

No! And there should be no place or toleration for apologetics. When I say media–and that goes for TV, radio, newspapers etc–have become the most expensive toys around, this is what I mean. What’s the point of investing mucho dinero in digital equipment if content is going to remain in a permanent state of rigor mortis?