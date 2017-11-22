Cholera Claim 3 Lives

The outbreak of cholera in Lusaka has claimed three lives.

The three people died at different clinics in Lusaka since the outbreak of cholera this year.

There are close to 300 cases of cholera recorded in the city Kanyama leading at 140 while Chipata compound has registered 64 cases.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Dr Maximilian Bweupu confirmed the three deaths saying two cases were in Kanyama while the other was in Chipata compound.

Dr Bweupe says measures are being taken to avoid the spread of the disease.

Stakeholders like Lusaka Water and Sewege Company is distributing free water to the affected compounds.

The Lusaka City Council has also engaged in clearing cabbages in the Central district of Lusaka and the surrounding area.

Dr Bweupu says only one case of cholera was reported at Soweto market but the victim was rushed to Kanyama Clinic.

Dr Bweupe advised Lusaka residents to adhere to hygienic procedures and pay attention to the Council.