Lusaka Man Abandons Matrimonial Home After Wife Becomes Violent

There was laughter at Chelstone Local court when a Lusaka man narrated how his wife would squeeze his manhood in his sleep causing serious discomfort that at one time required emergency medical attention.

Gift Mboloma, 53, of Chisamba sued his wife Janet Chitalu of Chainda compound for divorce stating their marriage had broken down.

The two have been on separation for 11 months. According to the testimony, the couple got married on 2008 and have two children.

Mboloma told the court that their marital problems were triggered when his wife developed a habit of inspecting his manhood.

He said Janet would pull his manhood as he slept. Mboloma added that the wife also used disrespectful language and occassionally locked him out of their matrimonial home.

In fighting back, Mboloma narrated that he would sleep with his clothes as opposed to the traditional Adam until his wife apologized.

However, Janet resumed his tricks and one night pulled the husbands manhood so hard that he collapsed, running out of breath before being rushed to the hospital where he regained consciousness.

In her defense, Janet Chitalu said the problems started in 2013 when Mboloma got a job in Siavonga.

According to Janet, Mboloma started to seek ways to abandon their matrimonial home a year after he got a job.

“Sleeping out became the order of the day,”

Janet said she also complained to family elders that Mboloma’s private hair was shaved and when she questioned, he become upset and started sleeping with his clothes on.

Passing judgment, the Magistrate said circumstances of their union were enough to demonstrate that their union had nothing to show they were still happily together.

Divorce was granted and Mboloma was ordered to compensate Janet with about K7,000 with K1,000 as down payment while subsequent monthly payments were K500 installment.