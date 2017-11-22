Numba’s U-20 Hammer Chilanga Select

The Zambia U-20 Men’s Football National Team warmed up for the 2017 Mopani Copper Mines COSAFA Under-20 Youth championships with an emphatic 6-0 victory over a Chilanga Youth select side at Sunset Stadium.

Red hot striker Lameck Banda was in an uncompromising mood as he harvested a hat trick with other goals coming from Harry Milanzi, Clinton Lubula and Evans Chisenga.

Coach Mumamba Numba and his technical bench has continued fine tuning his side having remained with 25 players with the final squad being ready on Friday.

Mumamba is using the bulk of the players from the 2017 U-17 Cosafa Castle Cup winning side in Mauritius with a few additions from the squad that competed in the U-17 Africa Cup qualifiers.

Zambia is in Group A alongside Swaziland, East African guest nation Uganda and

Malawi.

Only the winner of the group is assured of a place in the semifinals.

The Young Chipolopolo will meet the Ugandans in their tournament opener at the Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe on December 6.

Group matches will be played at the Arthur Davies and Nkana stadiums in Kitwe.

The group stage will be completed on December 12, followed by a rest day, with the semifinals to be staged at the Arthur Davies Stadium on December 14.

The third-place play-off and the final will move to the Levy Mwanawasa in Ndola on December 16.

Group A

Zambia

Swaziland

Uganda

Malawi

Group B

South Africa

Egypt

Mozambique

Mauritius

Group C

Angola

Lesotho

Namibia

Zimbabwe

(Source: FAZ MEDIA)