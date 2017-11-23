Hichilema Should Learn From Mugabe About Overstaying In A Leadership Position – MMD Youth

MMD youth Prince Ndoyi says it is a mark of hypocrisy for UPND members and its leader Hakainde Hichilema to celebrate the down fall of former Zimbabwean Robert Mugabe when the situation is not different from happenings in their party.
Ndoyi says Hichilema, who has lost five presidential election since assuming the UPND leadership in 2006, has never been subjected to an election in the party portraying an image he was the life president.
The young politician has since urged young UPND members to push for change so that the country’s biggest opposition re-brands its image and stay relevant to electorates.
“It is hypocritical for HH and his UPND to say they are celebrating with Zimbabweans when infact the party leadership should DRAIN THE SWAMP to avoid the embarrassing act of being forcibly removed like former MMD president Dr Nevers Mumba.
“It is a lesson for the young and brilliant minds like Garry Nkombo, Cornelius Mweetwa, Gilbert Liswaniso to speak out or else UPND will be buried as an opposition party.
“Those sitting in influential positions (irrespective of opposition or ruling political parties) must show more responsibility, maturity and integrity in words and deeds. The followers of such leaders must understand that silence is a loss only for themselves and their families.”
Ndoyi says dictatorship is not only practiced by those with state power.
“It is incorrect to always assume dictatorship is only a practice of those in power, but the phenomenon is true even for those in opposition who hold on to presidency beyond their constitutional mandates, and those equally are dragging their countries backwards.
“Any political party in our country is better off to have new blood and new ideas. Leaders must desist from insisting as though they are the only ones with new ideas, there is always that somebody with new energy and new insights and perspectives good enough for our parties,” he said.
Ndoyi has since challenged the UPND to call for a convention adding that the same goes to other political parties such as FDD and UNIP.
“UPND must quickly announce when they shall hold a convention. This is not only good for themselves but will assure Zambians that if given instruments of power they cannot mutilate the Zambian constitution. The sooner the better. Conventions will only present the party with an opportunity to appraise their leaders for a renewed commitment for the future of their party,” he said.
Ndoyi says UPND youths must take a keen interest in understanding the direction their party was taking if they were to remain a meaningful contributor to the governance system in the country.
12 Comments
David
So what your problem MMD dead
Mr justice
Kandoi ndiwe galu leave upnd alone.
Mpombo
Its high time Armocor intervened in upnd to restore democracy like ZDF has done in ZANU-PF
Mr mugabe
Ba MMD kalani chabe
lungu e
That z crazy news,did he rule any more such DAT u can be comparing him to master Mugabe? Sily
nineo
This Prince is he normal? how does one from the MMD even talk about the UPND? This is a party that has two Presidents with one of them serving as finance minister in the PF Government? So from which faction is this Prince talking?
TOM TIGER
MR NDOYI U ARE AN IDIOT, JUST MIND ON YOUR ON PARTY.
Hotness
I totally agree with you.Upnd should go for convention as soon as possible to elect people who can bring new philosophy. If nothing is done,I can see the most powerful opposition party dying a natural death.
EX-MAROON
I agree with you Mr Ndoyi,UPND as a party accommodates brilliant men who can lead the party. It’s not one man show.Where are person like Mr Mweetwa, Nkombo to mention a few.UPND please go for convention so that everyone can see that in UPND there’s democracy as at now there’s no difference between Mugabe and HH.
cts
Ndoyi just sitback,if i were u i wud v just known my business of the down fall of mmd.wu told u dat upnd members don’t like hh ?? The situation of mugabe n hh z very different .mugabe had manyengelesha even if he ddnt win he used to try by all means to claim dat he has won .as fr hh if the party members says hh shud stand again he shud stand.they say gud things comes to thoz wu wait no how long it will take.God answered hh in lastyr s gen elections,but some pipo wants to be in power frever they stole wat belongs to him.stop waisting yo tym to post stupidity things on this platfrm,learn to diffrntiate things boy not were by u just wakeup frm yo slamba n start typing ma rubish ,,,,,no nsence.
Happy gilmore
very true walk the talk