Kambwili Is Childish, says Nathan Chanda

Patriotic Front Copperbelt youth chairman Nathan Chanda has warned Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili to stop attacking President Edgar Lungu and his style of leadership.

Chanda says it is childish for Kambwili to start accusing President Edgar Lungu that he has neglected late President Michael Sata’s vision.

The Luanshya Mayor and once close ally to the Roan parliamentarian said Kambwili’s behaviour is disappointing especially that most projects started by the late President Michael Sata have continued.

Chanda has challenged Kambwili to point at any projects the late President started and has been abandoned.

“The continued attacks on President Edgar Lungu that he has discarded the vision of founding President Michael Sata are unfounded, baseless, childish and lack substance.

“however as youths we forgive such people who are desperate to be called ‘Mr President’, we have just witnessed the launch of the Pave Zambia 2000 in Ndola. I think this is a project started by the late president,” Chanda said.

He said President Lungu has carried on with late President Michael Sata’s legacy to ensure that more jobs were created for youths in the province.

“We want to challenge all these politicians who are only focusing on politics of name calling, character assassination to show us projects that have been neglected by President Edgar Lungu as opposed to just ranting,” he said.

Chanda says a further 500 jobs will be created in Ndola’s Chifubu Constituency through the Pave Zambia 2000 road project.