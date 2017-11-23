Street Vendors In Mufulira Get Ultimatum

The Mufulira Municipal Council has give an ultimatum to street vendors to vacate the streets and take up designated stands in existing markets.

Assistant Public Relations Manager Thandiwe Tembo said the council has been losing revenue due to street vending which has also contributed to denting the image of the district.

Tembo said the vendors have advised to occupy the vacant stands in markets as opposed to trading along the corridors of city buildings.

“Most of the traders in the markets have deserted their trading spaces and opted to trade from the streets. This has caused a lot of dirty to accumulate in the streets, some corridors have become impassable.

“We gave them a one week ultimatum to move back to the markets and occupy the empty stands,” Tembo said.

“we are also losing revenue because we do not collect any levies from vendors who are on the streets. They will have to comply with this directive failure to which we will have to use minimum force to move them out of the streets of Mufulira.”

Meanwhile, the vendors have complained of not having been given enough time to relocate from the streets.

They said the decision by the local authority to drive them out of the streets will make them even more vulnerable.

“This is our own means of survival, so if we are chased where we going to trade from? The council should just be fair. The Markets they are talking about have no trading places; those stands they are talking about have owners,” one of the street vendors said.

The vendors have appealed to President Edgar Lungu to intervene and allow them continue trading on the streets.

“The President should protect us at least, there are no jobs elsewhere and this is our only means of survival,” the female vendor said.

Street vending is a problem for many cities in the country with local authorities having a tough time dealing with it.