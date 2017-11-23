Zesco ‘Loadsheds’ Self As League Match Is Postponed Due To Blackout

Power utility firm Zesco got something of a taste of its own medicine when a match involving its club Zesco United and visiting Red Arrows was postponed due to a power blackout.

The match was stopped in the early minutes of the first half when power went leaving the stadium in total darkness in a match that kicked off at 19:00 hours and live on pay television channel SuperSport.

Power was partially restored but the match could not go on and has been rescheduled to today at 13:00 hours.

The episode is only embarrassingly rivalled to the September 8, 2015 episode when Zambia played Gabon at Heroes Stadium with Heroes Stadium bathed in a blackout as President Edgar Lungu joined the crowd.

Both teams were tied at 0-0 when power went.