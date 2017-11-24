Kambwili Summoned by Police

Defacto National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chishimba Kambwili will have another brush with law enforcement agencies when he appears at police headquarters in Lusaka.

The motor mouthed Kambwili has been summoned on unclear charges but believed to be linked to his incessant verbal attacks including having labelled President Edgar Lungu a thief.

Kambwili has emerged as the harshest critic of the ruling Patriotic Front after being stripped of his ministerial position last year in November.

The Roan Member of Parliament has since challenged his expulsion from the PF despite being the most venomous attacker of the party he insists he still a member of.

Kambwili has been directed to present himself in room A 73 at 14:00 hours.