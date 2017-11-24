PF Leadership Unhappy With Members Flirting With Kambwili’s NDC

Some Copperbelt Patriotic Front members have been accused of disloyalty after allegations emerged they were flirting with Chishimba Kambwili’s National Democratic Congress.

The allegations have forced the Copperbelt Provincial leadership to summon some members suspected of double dealing.

According to an exculpatory letter seen, the Patriotic Front in the province and Kitwe District is accusing some of its members of dining with the National Democratic Congress Party (NDC).

Some officials being alleged to have links with the National Democratic Congress Party include Kitwe District Treasurer Charles Bwembya.

Bwembya has since appeared before the disciplinary committee while another is Patriotic Front Copperbelt Youth Vice Chairperson Sternly Chandindi.

An insider has disclosed that the party in the Province has become uncomfortable since the National Democratic Congress Party launched its consultative programs in different towns on the Copperbelt.

The source observed that the allegations were baseless because any party member that not attending meetings was seen to be accusing to be working with the Chishimba Kambwili/Mwenya Musenge led party.

“What is happening is sad and if we continue with this behavious it will lead us astray, not everyone is working with Kambwili but if we start pointing fingers at each other we may just force some people out of the Party,” the source said.

When contacted, PF Kitwe District treasurer Charles Bwembya said he was not spokesperson of the party and referred all queries to the party chairperson in the district, Christopher Kang’ombe.

“That is an internal issue which I feel cannot be discussed on the phone, please contact the party chairperson Mr Kang’ombe” He said.

Kang’ombe could not be reached for a comment as he is reported to be out of the country.