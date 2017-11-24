Pres. Lungu Expected at Mnangagwa Inauguration Today

President Edgar Lungu will today head to Harare Zimbabwe to attend the inauguration ceremony of Emerson Mnangagwa as the new President.

Mnangagwa takes over from long serving Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe who resigned amidst a deteriorating political crisis.

Mnangagwa, who was sacked by Mugabe, returned to the country on Wednesday promising to restore normalcy after Mugabe’s 37 year reign.

President Lungu is also expected in Kenya next week to attend Uhuru Keneyatta’s inauguration on November 28.

Mnangagwa will be inaugurated at the National Sports Sport Stadium in Harare.