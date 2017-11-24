Storm Damages Kitwe Central Police As Vehicles In Ndola

Kitwe Central Police has suffered extensive damage after a storm swept through on Wednesday ripping the roof off.

District commissioner Binwell Mpundu says the building will need quick renovation noting the incident happened when the building was receiving a facelift.

“It is true that most our government installations where built in yesteryears and they have outlived their usefulness but a little attention is all that’s needed to give them a new life,” he states.

“A visit at Kitwe Central Police would qualify that statement thanks to the harworking police officers in Kitwe that a number of police stations are now looking fresh.”

Mpundu says it was sometimes difficult to prepare for natural occurrences.

“Nature has its own surprises and it pays visits when you least expects. I would like to call on the residents of Kitwe especially the business community to come through and render a helping hand so that we can quickly attend to the damaged roof,” he said.

Mpundu, who interacted with inmates, says there was a need for a little attention to police cells to maintain humane conditions.

“My visit to the police cells again revealed that some of the people detained do not deserve to be detained for their issues are so misdemeanors and would only require to simply pay a fine or severe warning.

“Am just glad to mention that the district has officers who are positive in thinking and am pretty sure some observations made would be addressed,” he says.

Meanwhile, about five motor vehicles belonging to various government ministries in Ndola have been damaged with most of them beyond repair after a Communication tower belonging to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit collapsed following a heavy down pour.

Copperbelt permanent secretary Elias Kamanga confirmed the disaster at Cabinet office in Ndola but was not in a position to state the extent of damage on the property.

“A number of Government Vehicles parked in the Cabinet office car park have been extensively damaged some of them beyond repair after a Communication tower belonging to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit, (DMMU) collapsed on them,” Kamanga confirmed.

Kamanga said several shops and office buildings in the city were also affected in the storm.