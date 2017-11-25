PF Congratulates New Zimbabwe Leader

The ruling Patriotic Front has congratulated new Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa after his swearing in yesterday.

Mnangagwa takes over from long serving Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe was forced to resign after the military intervened in stopping the ruling Zanu PF from imposing Grace Mugabe as leader.

Hon. Alexander Chikwanda has sent a congratulatory message to His Excellency Emmerson Mnagagwa on his ascendance to president of Zimbabwe.

Mr Chikwanda and Mnagagwa are long time friends dating back to the time Mnagagwa sought asylum in Zambia.

Below is Hon Chikwanda’s message:

A MASSAGE OF CONGRATULATIONS TO HIS EXCELLENCE EMMERSON DAMBUDZO MNAGAGWA ON ASCENDANCE TO PRESIDENT OF ZIMBABWE

On the historic and landmark occasion of your ascendance to the president of the sister republic of Zimbabwe, I render my heartfelt congratulations and send you my warmest and sincere fraternal regards.

Your unflinching patriotism, wisdom firmly anchored on and shrouded in realism and pragmatism, your remarkable spirit of embracing and accommodating all, your enormous ability to reach out, diligence and irrevocable commitment and above all your meticulous attention to detail are a rare attributes which stand you in good stead to rise to the enormous tasks of president.

You are at the helm when Zimbabwe has a huge and insidious backlog of untraceable challenges. But am persuaded beyond all shades of doubt that given your unmatched capacity and work ethnic, resilience and resourcefulness of the gallant and glorious people of Zimbabwe, you will in due course put that country back on an even kneel.

I salute you and wish you and your bold compatriots profound blessings and guidance from the god almighty.

ALEXANDER B CHIKWANDA.

Patriotic front chairman for finance committee, Zambia

24 November, 2017.