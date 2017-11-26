Citizen’s View: Hichilema Is A Great Leader; He Will Make A Great President

HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S WISDOM AND INTELLIGENCE

BY DAVID MALOMO

“Do you know a hard working man,he will be successful and stand before kings” (Prov 22:29)

As we may all know, the most important thing about goal is having one, my goal in life is to give credit where it is due (rally behind the people whose lives command respect) after all, when we complain, we remain, when we whine, we stay behind, when we praise, we raise, that’s why Elizabeth Harrison once said and I quote “those who are lifting this world upward and onwards are those who encourage more than criticize.

I have been and still is a keen follower of this great leader (HH). Having read his biography and how lowly he started in life, am not ashamed to say that some people are born with a golden spoon, some a silver one, a plastic spoon and still others, no spoon at all. But like one writer said, ‘one may not be born with a silver spoon but definitely a Golden mind and he should always say to himself, my mind needs to be mined so that the Gold mined can be mine!

Please note that this is purely my own observation about the UPND president. Others of course may have their own observations which I have no problem with,the trouble perhaps that would make them miss their double in this my observation is refusing to give Caesar what belongs to him. Wisdom and intelligence rests upon this president. Come see this;

Before he joined politics, he was already known in Africa and the world at large as one of the most successful individuals. Despite politics doing what it does to character and investments of its players, the man has maintained even making stronger his business emperor, at the same time running very successfully one of the biggest political parties on the Continent. Hmmmm, Ability may get you to the top,but it takes wisdom and character to stay there.

When the reception of the 2016 general election was not well to him especially his supporters,he thought so quick the best way to put off the fire that was burning inside his 3 million plus supporters,and the strategy worked so well because it prevented the violence and even deaths that would have followed had he not calmed his supporters who were seemingly geared to go on the a street and claim what they termed,’stolen victory’ Hmmmm,that strategy showed patriotism and not bitter or anything funny as using the people for personal gain, and he need to be commended for that by every peace loving Zambian. Thanks to Germany for that award in South Africa, they really understood it took patriotism to calm the situation at the same time not offending his supporters. What wisdom can do!

Some people cause happiness WHENEVER THEY GO, HH causes Happiness WHEREVER HE GOES, probably because of his consistence in his policies and messages,I know this may be a bitter pill to swallow to some,but hey,he man is now a darling to all,when he arrives anywhere, they all gather to see him coz they know ‘Good’ has arrived, personally I love his famous quote that he has consistently emphasised ‘you can not redistribute poverty_even with good intentions’ He mentioned lately that his 10 points plans he promised the people of Zambia in 2016 still stands.Only wise and intelligent people are consistent in their speeches.This is what I call ‘the spirity of a postage stamp’ securing success by sticking to one thing until it gets there.

The man was attacked right and left that he was a thief,bitter,not humble and worse_Sadist/Satanist. Very strong allegations,everyone was like come on man,rise up and respond, tell them you are as clean as Kk handcarchief,but no,he decided to teach us all how to go about such allegation,give them a thunderous response_silence, allow the power of time to work on them, and guess what,we have all lived to see who can openly embrace witchcraft and Satanism in a Christian nation with the ministry that condemns such practices in the country,we have all seen who is genuinely humble and day light thieves along side Corrupt friends. Hmmmm only wise leaders don’t respond to pet issues.Time catches up with pretenders,haven’t they been exposed now of what they were accusing an innocent man.Shame!

When most people that are as wealthy are busy inviting themselves to most countries to just make sure they can be on a plane every after three days, HH only travels out of the country when invited and on important occasions, eg,to go receive a continental award, or to speak at one of the world’s leading think tanks attended by very important economy controllers of this world. Of course he commands attention and journalists will ask him one or two questions about Zambia, and he will confirm in response what he already said back home, after all he is consistent, not because he is denting the image of this country but emphasizing on what has already been tackled back home, you can not say one thing in Zambia and another in America on the same topic,come on,the world now is a global village.