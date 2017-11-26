Pres. Lungu Confident New Zimbabwe Leader Will Steer Economic Recovery

Zambia President Edgar Lungu is confident the new Zimbabwe leader Emmerson Mnanangwa will steer the country to economic recovery.

President Lungu, one of the dignitaries that attended the inauguration of President Mnanangwa, says Zambia was also looking forward to strengthened bilateral relations.

“I am confident that his mandate to steer the people of Zimbabwe to higher levels of prosperity will strengthen the bilateral relations between Zambia and Zimbabwe through enhancing cooperation between our countries in areas of mutual interest.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Zimbabwe President, His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa who was sworn in on Friday at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe,” he says.

President Lungu was joined by Zambia’s founding leader Kenneth Kunda and fourth president Rupiah Banda for the inauguration of president Mnanangwa.