60-Year-Old Inmate Commits Suicide In Police Cells

A 60-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in police cells in Solwezi.

Leonard Kabamba hang himself using a belt which he tied to a burglar bar in the male toilet cells at Solwezi Central Police in North Western Province.

North Western Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka says the deceased is believed to have hang himself between November 26, 2017 at about 23:50hrs and November 27, 2017 at 02:00hrs.

“The particulars of the report are the suspect by the name of Leonard Kabamba aged 60 years who was detained for the offence of unlawful possession of fire arm was found dead in police cells at Solwezi Central police after hanging himself with a belt to a burglar bar in the toilet of the male cell,” Daka said.

He said the deceased was last seen on November 26, 2017 at 23:50 hours when officers in shift three (3) were doing a hand over to shift one.

Daka added that the deceased was discovered dead on November 27, 2017 at 0240 hours by a fellow suspect by the name of Brian Kalepa who was going in the toilet to answer the call of nature.

“The cell had 27 inmates at the time and they all have denied hearing anything despite the toilet being very close to the cell. The body has been seen by the relatives before being moved to Solwezi Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem,” he added.

Daka said an inquiry file has been opened, apart from the case he was charged with, police were investigating the deceased for a murder case that happened in the 1980s in Solwezi for a Zambian man whose national registration card (NRC) he is suspected to have inherited as he is believed to have come from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“We are also investigating the officers that allowed the deceased to go with a belt in cells,” said Daka.