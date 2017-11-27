Copperbelt More Road Upgrades

An additional 500km of roads will be upgraded on the Copperbelt from the 400km that is underway, Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela has disclosed.

And Chitotela has pledged K20,000 towards the rehabilitation of Kawama Primary School and Chambishi Clinic in Kalulushi District.

The minister says the ruling party’s government is working hard to ensure the Copperbelt retains its glory status.

Chitotela said China Henan have been engaged by government to rehabilitate 500km of roads on the Copperbelt Province.

He said government remained determined to provide to the people what was promised during the campaigns.

“The good news for the people of Copperbelt, it’s not 400km we will do 900km of township roads. In the next three weeks or so China Henan will be moving again on the Copperbelt to start another project because our dream is to have the Copperbelt province attain its previous glory,” Chitotela said

Chitotela said works in Chingola where the Copperbelt 400 was launched are progressing well with the three contractors all on site.

“We have three contractors in Chingola right now, we have China Geo doing about 6Km we have Sino hydro doing 15km and we have Avic international doing about 60km, I can assure the people of Chingola that in the next four years Chingola will reclaim its old glory of being the cleanest city on the Copperbelt,” he added.

Meanwhile, The Pambashe Parliamentarian has pledged to donate K 20,000 to help the Kalulushi Municipal Council reconstruct Kawama Primary school that collapsed last year and refurbish a Clinic in Chambishi.

“Investing in infrastructure development in the education sector is the most sustainable way of growing the economy, this government has placed great emphasis on the need to ensure quality infrastructure,” he stated.

PF officials have been trooping to the Copperbelt, the party’s stronghold, as the newly formed NDC sends shivers by drawing sizable meetings.