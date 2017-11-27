Hichilema Praises UPND For Peaceful Rally On The Copperbelt

Opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is happy with the turn out at the card renewal exercise for the Copperbelt regions.

Hichilema praised his members for a good turn out.

“Thank you abena Kopala for turning out in numbers and being peaceful during our card renewal exercise at Kitwe’s Show grounds.

“We are your servants and we remain committed to the well-being of all our citizens from every corner of our country.

“Together with our party Vice-President, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, we love you and shall move together in uniting, developing our country,” he said.

Hichilema had a busy weekend.

Before the rally, he met with a Commonwealth envoy negotiating a consultative process between his party and the ruling Patriotic Front.

“With our party Vice President, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, party National Chairperson, Mutale Nalumango and other senior party officials we held a closed door meeting with the Commonwealth delegation led by Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

“We remain committed to the dialogue process for the greater good of our country and we will not walk away before finding lasting solutions to the many challenges our country is faced with,” he said.

Hichilema is hoping to make a sixth attempt at the presidency when elections are held in 2021.