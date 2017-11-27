Laura Miti Asks Kaizer Zulu Not To ‘Show-Off’ Flamboyant Lifestyle On Social Media

Civil society leader Laura Miti has advised presidential aides not to mock the majority poor with images of their opulent lifestyle on social media.

Miti was reacting to an image of President Edgar Lungu’s special advisor Kaizer Zulu and State House permanent secretary Krista Kalulu aboard the presidential jet while sipping on some wine.

“It is my honest view that the people around President Lungu should not put pics showing-off their opulent life style out into the public sphere.

“I am quite surprised, actually, about how the Lungu administration seems to not have grasped how deeply upset the informed ordinary Zambian is about – first the recklessness with which public money is spent and then the brokenness of public services while that waste happens.

“So to Kaizer and others around the President I would say, bath in milk if you must.

“Just don’t share the pics. Pray also that the majority citizen remains blissfully unaware about the link between your lifestyles and their baby who died because there was no malaria medication at their clinic,” she writes.

Laura has been on the case of the ruling Patriotic Front government and President Lungu demanding a little more action in the protection of public funds.