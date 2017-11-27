Men At Work: Ministers Mabumba and Dr Chilufya In The Field

Health minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and his energy counterpart David Mabumba left their air conditioned offices to join field workers in delivery service.

Energy minister Mabumba spent the weekend in Eastern Province checking on power outages.

He writes, “Let me take this opportunity to clarify that the power outages for Lundazi and chama is as a result of ongoing loading shedding by ESKOM in Malawi.

“Consequently, business houses, govt institution and households were affected. On 18th to 20th November. I visited the two districts and spent my nights their to assess the situation.

“At the time of my visit we had deployed two Gen sets each to power the districts during the critical production hours of 6am to 19pm and allow the economies of the districts to function normally.

“I took toured the construction of the Chipata Lundazi to Chama transmission line which will connect the two districts to the national grid.”

For Dr Chilufya, a trip to Soweto market to clean the streets was fulfilled.

The market has been identified as a potential cholera outbreak spot and the government is doing everything possible to keep the situation under control.