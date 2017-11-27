NDC Is A Bunch Of Frustrated Politicians, Claims Nathan Chanda

The National Democratic Congress Party is a bunch of frustrated and bitter political individuals, Copperbelt Patriotic Front Youth Chairman Nathan Chanda has charged.

Chanda says the frustrated individuals have now gathered in a political marriage of convenience to massage their egos.

He said almost all members of the NDC are people who have lost elections before in different political parties and now want to play blame games instead of forming a political party to provide checks and balances.

Chanda has accused the NDC of spending too much time on insulting people and wants to compare themselves to late Republican President Michael Sata.

“Look at the political CV’s of all those who have joined the NDC then you will get the answers for yourselves. Others just want to come and enrich themselves that is why they are just busy talking about personal things instead of important national matters that will improve and better the standard of living of the people of Zambia,” he said

Chanda said former leader of the 4th Revolution Party Eric Chanda is a very frustrated man and a let down to the youth in the country.

“As PF youths, I find it strange that ba Eric Chanda can now sink so low and engage in politics of attacking me. It is shocking that Eric Chanda has decided to pick on me. I still maintain that the politics that some failed leaders are doing are childish,” the Luanshya Mayor stated

“I want to challenge ba Chanda to demonstrate that he is not nashala neka party that he has left which had no message for the people of Zambia. My advice to you, as my name sake, is talk about what you will do for our people.”

Chanda says Eric Chanda was the first PF National Youth Secretary and Secretary General of ABZ adding that he understands the bitterness that he may be harbouring.

“Tell the Zambian people how you left PF unceremoniously after being fired and what you did to the youths. For ba Eric Chanda, first he should remember where he is coming from and what he had done for the PF youths during his time when he served as National Youth Secretary. However, we, as PF youths are not surprised because he has just joined a group of his fellow frustrated and failed politicians,” he charged.

Last week Nathan Chanda described NDC founder Chishimba Kmbwili as childish, a statement that has not gone down well with those that support the Roan PF MP who has crossed lines.