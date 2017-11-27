Ndola Council Cancels Joint Venture With Henan Gouji

The Ndola City Council has terminated a joint venture with Henan Gouji which would have involved the construction of 1, 000 units.

NDOLA CITY COUNCIL TERMINATES JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH HENAN GOUJI

27th November, 2017.

NDOLA City Council has decided to terminate the Joint Venture Agreement entered into with Henan Gouji on 31st May, 2013 in which the Local Authority and the aforementioned formed a company called NCC – Henan Gouji.

Ndola City Council contributed a parcel of land and Henan Gouji was to construct over a thousand housing units, this has hitherto not happened.

The Local Authority has since written to Henan Gouji through its lawyers Messrs Mweemba Chashi and partners stating its position to terminate the joint venture agreement.

The decision by Ndola City Council to terminate the agreement was reached after several consultative meetings with stakeholders especially that the land in question has now been encroached upon.

In expounding the Local Authority’s decision Acting Town Clerk Wisdom Bwalya stated to Henan Gouji that the extent of encroachment on the said piece of land was overwhelming and would prove to be a very big challenge to address hence the Council’s decision.

Bwalya noted that the encroachment covered almost the whole parcel of land meant for the project.

However, Ndola City Council would like to clarify that we are not offering any alternative piece of land to China Henan Gouji as we currently do not have such powers seeing as our land agency remains suspended.

The Local Authority, who wrote to Henna Gouji on the 17th November, 2017 is still waiting on a response from Henan Gouji lawyers.

Issued by;

Ms. Tilyenji Mwanza

Public Relations Manager

Ndola City Council