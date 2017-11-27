Patson Daka, Sikazwe & Zambia U-20 Race For CAF Awards

Zambia striker Patson Daka, referee Jan Sikazwe and the Zambia Under-20 have made the shortlist for this CAF personalities of year at the annual gala for January 4, 2018 in Accra, Ghana.

Daka is nominated for the Young Player of the Year Award, Sikazwe will compete for the Referee of the Year Award while the Zambia Under-20 is in contention for national team of the year of reaching the FIFA Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals.

FULL AWARDS LIST BELOW RELEASED BY CAF

African Player of the Year (alphabetical order)

1. Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso & Olympique Lyon)

2. Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

3. Karim El Ahmadi (Morocco & Feyenoord)

4. Keita Balde (Senegal & Monaco)

5. Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

6. Naby Keita (Guinea & RB Leipzig)

7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & B. Dortmund)

8. Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

9. Victor Moses (Nigeria & Chelsea)

10. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon & Porto)

11. Yacine Brahimi (Algeria & Porto)

Player of the Year (Based in Africa)

1. Achraf Bencharki (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)

2. Ahmed Fathi (Egypt & Al Ahly)

3. Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)

4. Aristide Bance (Burkina Faso & El Masry)

5. Ben Malango (DR Congo & TP Mazembe)

6. Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

7. Jeremy Brockie (New Zealand & Supersport)

8. Junior Ajayi (Nigeria & Al Ahly)

9. Mohamed Ounnajem (Morooco & Wydad Athletic Club)

10. Taha Yassine Khenisssi (Tunisia & Esperance)

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dalian Quanjian)

Chrestina Kgatlana (South Africa & UWC Ladies)

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene(Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)

Rutendo Makore (Zimbabwe & Black Rhinos)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Kvarnsvedens)

Women’s National Team of the Year

Ghana U-20

Kenya

Nigeria U-20

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Coach of the Year

Gernot Rohr (Nigeria)

Hector Cuper (Egypt)

Hugo Broos (Cameroon)

L’Hussein Amoutta (Wydad Athletic Club)

Mihayo Kazembe (TP Mazembe)

National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Egypt

Mali U-17

Nigeria

Zambia U-20

Club of the Year

Al Ahly

Mbabane Swallows

SuperSport United

TP Mazembe

Wydad Athletic Club

Youth Player of the Year

Eric Ayiah (Ghana & Charity Stars)

Krepin Diatta (Senegal &Sarpsborg)

Luther Singh (South Africa & Braga)

Patson Daka (Zambia & Liefering)

Salam Giddou (Mali & Guidars)

Referee of the Year

Bamlak Tessema (Ethiopia)

Ghead Grisha (Egypt)

Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)

Malang Diedhiou (Senegal)

Mehdi Abid Charef (Algeria)

Papa Bakary Gassama (Gambia)