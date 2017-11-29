Congolese Asylum Seekers Hit 8, 000

More than 8, 000 asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have arrived in Zambia.

The number which now stands at 8,120 is expected to reach 10, 000 in less than two weeks.

Congo is on the edge as political tension rises over the illegal stay in office of President Joseph Kabila.

President Kabila’s final term ended in December 2016 but has stayed on under a fragile agreement that would expire next month.

The young African leader is set to continue in office up to next year when his government claims election will be held.

Opposition political party leaders are protesting President Kabila’s continued stay in office while ordinary citizens have been protesting on the streets with police and the military arresting, and in some cases, killing opposing voices.

United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson in Zambia Kelvin Shimo says the number of asylum seekers arriving is increasing as other refugees are entering the country through Kasumbalesa and Mokambo on the Copperbelt.