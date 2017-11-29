Despot Kabila Denies TP Mazembe Landing in DRC

Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila took his anti Moise Katumbi stance too far by denying the plane carrying Confederation Cup winning side TP Mazembe landing rights in their country.

TP Mazembe fresh from being crowned champions of the second tier competition on the continent were forced to land in Ndola on Tuesday afternoon after Congolese authorities denied clearing the plane carrying the team landing rights.

The team owned by former Katanga governor Moise Katumbi was forced to land in Zambia at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport.

Kabila has forced Katumbi into exile for allegedly openly declaring his availability to contest the top job that the former has clung on to despite his mandate running out.

The TP Mazembe team was offered a lift to the border by sister company Buildcon where they connected into the DRC.

TP Mazembe has three Zambian players on its books that are skipper Rainford Kalaba, Kabaso Chongo and Nathan Sinkala.