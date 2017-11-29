Letter: Zambia’s Future Bright In Hichilema’s Hands

I call upon all well-meaning Zambians to guard our country jealously and make sure we put it in the safe hands it deserves and belongs…..

The greatest mistake UPND would make ahead of elections is to change the president and his vice at the forthcoming convention….. That would mean NDC or PF regardless of whoever candidates they field as president in 2021, will win and Zambians would still continue to suffer, now even worse especially under the PF.

UPND and all Zambians should this time around not allow themselves to be misguided/misled by the evil one.

Zambia’s sweet and bright future is nowhere far from being archived as long as we unite… We are just delaying the process and solution ourselves…

The solution is from God himself through president HH and his team.

Look how president HH has won confidence not only from UPND, not only from Zambians, not only from Africans, but the world as a whole!!

What more do we need to see for us prove or be believe that the man is a rare asset to have and that he is equal to task???

If we are being driven by the evil one, please let us kneel down and pray that God changes our hearts that are full of hatred, jealousy, tribalism, etc, so that we all have one spirit of oneness.

Once we do that, we will be able to put a capable man in statehouse and trust me, God will open the heavens and sprinkle showers of blessings to every corner of our beloved country.

God gives what we ask for….. But remember, not everything we ask for has blessings from above.

God can give you a snake if you ask for it so that when it bites you, you can learn on your own that it was wrong to have asked for it in the first place, and that you learn to ask for a better thing next time.

Open your eyes Zambians……

The devil hates what is good hence confusing you so that you fail to see goodness in president HH

The devil has so many ways/tactics of ruining and destabilizing people’s minds to deprive them from what is good for them and shatter their only good hopes.

I am not going to sleep until all Zambians open their eyes.

May I take this opportunity to thank you all for leading me your listening eyes.

Together we can move mountains.

May God bless you.

Honourable Bruce B Bwalya.