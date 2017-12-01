FAZ Awarded MTN Tax Free Deal; Package Worth Over $4.5 Million

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) signed the MTN league and national team sponsorship contract valued at over $4.5 million which exempted the South African telecommunication giant from paying Value Added Tax (VAT).

When the deal was signed in February 2015, MTN committed $3 million for the first two soccer seasons of the sponsorship with a pledge to adjust the package upward in the third year (2017).

According to the contract signed by the two parties and obtained by Zambia Reports, FAZ received K3, 840, 000 in the first two years for administering the league.

The funds were to be distributed to all the Super Division teams and the administration of the game with an additional K256, 000 disbursed for prize monies and other expenses for the annual MTN Awards Ceremony.

Further financial benefits accrued to FAZ include K1, 085, 000 paid in kind for Super Division related expenses. The funds include airtime for 30 players for 16 (now 18) teams. The man of the match in each fixture is entitled to airtime bonus and a mobile handset.

In 2016, FAZ spent a total of K762, 000 as prize money for all Super Divisions clubs and individual awards to outstanding performers in the league with a whooping K3, 078, 000 presumably going towards administrative costs for administering league alone.

For the nation team allocation, FAZ received K3, 840, 000 and K256, 000 in both 2015 and 2016. The amount was adjusted upwards this year. Zambia national team players are entitled to airtime bonus worth K500 each time they were in camp for a minimum of 15 games in a year.

ATTACHED IS THE MTN SPONSORSHIP CONTRACT SIGNED BY FAZ

https://www.scribd.com/document/366009964/Faz-and-Mtn-Contract

SEE THE DISTRIBUTION OF FUNDS FOR 2016

2016 MTN FAZ SUPER LEAGUE AWARDS

1. Player of the Year – Ziyo Tembo – Zanaco (K25,000.00)

2. Top Scorer – Walter Bwalya, 24 goals – Nkana (K20,000.00)

3. Most Disciplined Player – Jacob Banda – Zesco United (K15,000.00)

4. Young Player of the Year – Patson Daka -Power Dynamos (K15,000.00)

5. Coach of the Year – Mumamba Numba – Zanaco (K20,000.00)

6. Best Referee – Wisdom Chewe (K15,000.00)

7. Best Assistant Referees – Kabwe Chansa (K10,000.00)

8. FAZ President’s Award – Janny Sikazwe (K10,000.00)

*CLUBS FINAL RANKING*

1. Zanaco – Champion (K250,000.00)

2. Zesco United -Runner-up (K100,000.00)

3. Nkana (K50,000.00)

4. Power Dynamos (K45,000.00)

5. Green Buffaloes (K38,000.00)

6. Kabwe Warriors (K30,000.00)

7. Red Arrows (K18,000.00)

8. Nkwazi (K15,000.00)

9. Forest Rangers (K12,000.00)

10. Napsa Stars (K10,000.00)

11. Mufulira Wanderers (K8,000.00)

12. Nchanga Rangers (K8,000.00)

13. Green Eagles (K8,000.00)

14. Lumwana Radiants (K8,000.00)

15. Lusaka Dynamos – RELEGATED (K8,000.00)

16. Nakambala Leopards – RELEGATED (K8,000.00)

17. Lusaka Tigers – RELEGATED (K8,000.00)

18. Mufulira Blackpool – RELEGATED (K8,000.00)